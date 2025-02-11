Ludhiana: Be organised, keep calm for better performance - Experts’ exam mantra

With the board exams round the corner, experts have advised the students to keep stress at bay. The exams will begin on February 19 for the government school students and on February 15 for CBSE students. The experts have said students should be relaxed, take frequent breaks while studying, have a timetable, remain focused and prepared for the big day. Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, Ludhiana, says instead of panicking, students should practice meditation or deep breathing exercises to keep calm. (HT Photo)

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan

Having a well-structured timetable is important. A clear study schedule helps students allocate sufficient time to each subject, ensuring that no topic is left out. Effective time management is crucial, especially in the final days as it allows students to revise thoroughly without feeling overwhelmed. While studying is a priority, students must take short breaks and engage in leisure activities. A relaxed mind retains information better, and continuous studying without rest can lead to burnout.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur

It is important to maintain a stress-free mindset. Stress can affect performance, so students should adopt relaxation techniques like deep breathing or short breaks to stay calm. A little nervousness is natural, but excessive anxiety can be counterproductive. Seeking help when needed is another crucial tip. If students struggle with a particular subject or concept, they should not hesitate to ask teachers, friends or mentors for guidance. Clearing doubts in time can boost confidence and improve understanding. On the day of the exam, students must stay composed. Taking deep breaths before starting the paper can help ease nervousness. Confidence plays a key role, students should remind themselves of their preparation and believe in their abilities.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, PAU

Stress can negatively impact concentration and memory. Instead of panicking, students should practice meditation or deep breathing exercises to keep calm. A relaxed mind absorbs information better and helps in better recall during exams. Revision is the key to success. The more students revise, the better they understand the concepts. Instead of cramming new topics at the last minute, students should focus on revising what they have already studied. Regular revision ensures clarity and boosts confidence. Preparing personal notes, writing down key points and important concepts in an organised manner helps in quick revision before exams. Well-structured notes act as a quick reference, saving time and making learning more effective.

Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road

Stay organised. Keeping all study materials, including notes, textbooks and past papers in order can help students access information easily and avoid last-minute panic. Along with this, regular revision plays a vital role in strengthening understanding and retention. Instead of cramming at the last minute, students should review their notes daily to reinforce learning. During the exam, careful reading of questions is essential. Students should take their time to understand what is being asked before attempting to answer. Setting small goals and rewarding oneself after completing study milestones can make the preparation process enjoyable and less stressful.

Harmeet Waraich, City CBSE coordinator

Students should not let anxiety take over. For language exams, students should attempt the literature section first and leave comprehension for the end. This strategy allows them to manage time efficiently and ensures they do not spend excessive time on one section. A well-rested mind is just as important as preparation. Students must get a minimum of 6-8 hours of sleep before their exam. Lack of sleep can reduce focus and lead to confusion during the exam. Diet also plays a significant role in exam performance. Never sit for an exam on an empty stomach. Every year, 4-5 students in each exam centre faint due to weakness and have to be given glucose. Eating properly helps maintain energy levels and prevents cramps or dizziness.