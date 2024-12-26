Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Bid to paint graffiti on road pillars for Diljit’s concert

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 27, 2024 06:02 AM IST

National Highway Authority of India official says the organisers had not taken any permission so they were stopped and issued a warning. The graffiti they have already painted will be removed.

Ahead of musical concert of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh as part of ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024’ on December 31, the organisers of the event tried to paint graffiti of the singer on the pillars of the elevated roads at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), but were stopped by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday, officials said.

A pillar painted with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s graffiti on Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)
A pillar painted with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s graffiti on Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Officials also issued warning to the organisers of the event against installing or putting up anything on the pillars without permission. According to officials, some people were busy painting the pillars of the elevated road outside Punjab Agricultural University. They made graffiti of the singer on the pillars. Meanwhile, the information reached them. They reached the spot and asked them to stop painting the pillars. They have already made graffiti of Diljit Dosanjh on one of the pillars, while the other pillars were painted white.

Priyanka, project director, National Highway Authority of India, said the organisers had not taken any permission from them. They stopped the people and issued a warning. The project director stated that the graffiti they have already painted will be removed.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On