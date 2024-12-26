Ludhiana: Bid to paint graffiti on road pillars for Diljit’s concert

Ahead of musical concert of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh as part of ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024’ on December 31, the organisers of the event tried to paint graffiti of the singer on the pillars of the elevated roads at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), but were stopped by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday, officials said. A pillar painted with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s graffiti on Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Officials also issued warning to the organisers of the event against installing or putting up anything on the pillars without permission. According to officials, some people were busy painting the pillars of the elevated road outside Punjab Agricultural University. They made graffiti of the singer on the pillars. Meanwhile, the information reached them. They reached the spot and asked them to stop painting the pillars. They have already made graffiti of Diljit Dosanjh on one of the pillars, while the other pillars were painted white.

Priyanka, project director, National Highway Authority of India, said the organisers had not taken any permission from them. They stopped the people and issued a warning. The project director stated that the graffiti they have already painted will be removed.