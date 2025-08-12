Ludhiana: Bihar labourer kills teen daughter over ‘affair’

In an apparent case of honour killing, a farm labourer strangled his 13-year-old daughter to death with her dupatta in a tubewell room and fled after dumping the body on the spot in Bachittar Nagar on Gill Road. According to officials privy to the matter, the man suspected his daughter of having an affair with a boy. According to officials privy to the matter, the man suspected his daughter of having an affair with a boy. (HT Photo)

Officials from the Sadar Police Station arrested the accused and lodged a murder case against him. The accused has been identified as Nagender Singh, a native of Bihar. He was living here in a rented accommodation with his wife, two daughters and a son. One of his daughters is married.

The victim was a student of Class 8. According to Inspector Avneet Kaur, SHO at Sadar Police Station, Nagender on Sunday evening returned home from the fields. Minutes later, he took his daughter to a tubewell room in the fields on the pretext of some work, where he strangled her to death with her dupatta. He dumped her body on the spot before escaping.

The matter came to fore after locals noticed the dead body and alerted the police. Police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. They identified the victim and found that she was seen last with her father. The police started zeroing on her father and arrested him.

SHO Kaur added that the accused was produced before a court on Monday, where he was remanded two days in police custody for further questioning.

Further, the SHO added that the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Saubhagyawati, mother of the victim.