Ludhiana: Bike crashes into divider, rider dies

Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:29 AM IST

Ludhiana police had reached the spot and initiated an investigation till the time of filing of this report, but the victim was not identified

A man died on the elevated road in Ludhiana after his bike crashed into a divider on Sunday evening. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man died on the elevated road here after his bike crashed into a divider on Sunday evening.

According to the eyewitnesses, the victim was driving the bike above the permissible speed limit.

He was riding towards Jalandhar Bypass from Jagraon Bridge side.

When he reached a curve near BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital, he lost control over the vehicle.

His bike crashed into a divider and he fell on the road where he died instantly.

After the accident, the elevated road witnessed a traffic jam.

The police restored the flow of traffic and sent the body to the civil hospital.

Efforts were on to identify the victim.

