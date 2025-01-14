Ludhiana: Bizman gets extortion call, FIR registered

A businessman from Janta Nagar received a threatening WhatsApp call from an international number, with the caller claiming to be notorious gangster Goldy Brar. The caller demanded money while issuing life threats to the businessman and his family. The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Sections 308(2) (punishment for extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 62 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS. (HT File)

Victim Ankit Kumar, 40, has filed a complaint with the division number 6 police station. Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 308(2) (punishment for extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 62 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 6 police station, confirmed the incident and stated that the threatening call was received on January 13 via WhatsApp from an international number. “The caller, introducing himself as Goldy Brar, threatened to harm the victim and his family unless money was paid. The victim, however, is hesitant to share further details about the incident,” the SHO said.

He further added that the police have intensified vigilance around the victim’s residence to ensure his safety and are actively investigating the source of the call.