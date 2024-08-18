Ludhiana: BJP worker, brothers attack GRP team during escape bid; 1 nabbed

{Accused of drug peddling} A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, his three brothers and 15 unidentified aides allegedly assaulted a team of Government Railway Police (GRP) during an escape bid on Thursday, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the accused BJP worker, Rajinder Kumar Bhatia alias Tita of Narinder Nagar, was wanted by the GRP in a case of drug peddling. While Rajinder was arrested by the police, his brothers, Bawa Bhatia, Bittu Bhatia and Heera Bhatia, managed to escape.

Police are also on the lookout for 15 unidentified aides involved in the assault.

Officials said that as the accused fell ill after being arrested, he was rushed to a hospital.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered at the Division Number 3 police station following a statement by Ludhiana GRP station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jatinder Singh.

The inspector said that Rajinder was wanted by the GRP in a drug peddling case.

“On Thursday, I and a police team conducted a raid at the accused’s home in Narinder Nagar. The accused called his aides and attacked the police team. They created obstruction in discharging government duty,” said the inspector.

“The accused tried to escape with help from his aides,” he added.

The inspector said that the police will formally arrest him after he is discharged from the hospital.

The SHO added that the GRP had arrested an Uttar Pradesh-resident, identified as Rajpal, on drug peddling charges on July 19.

They had recovered 1 kg opium from his possession.

During questioning, the accused claimed he had delivered at least 8 kg opium to Rajinder in a month.

During investigation, the GRP found calls and bank transactions between Rajpal and Rajinder, and the latter’s aide Varun. The GRP nominated them in the case.

When police conducted a raid for their arrest, the accused attacked the police team. The SHO added that Rajinder’s bail application had already been dismissed by a local court.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the assault case, said that an FIR under sections 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 263 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 62 (attempt to commit offence), 132 (covers assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at Division Number 3 police station.

District BJP president Rajnish Dhiman remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.