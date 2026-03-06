Ludhiana: BMW crushes gardener to death, factory owner arrested

A 24-year-old gardener was killed after a speeding luxury BMW car allegedly hit his motorcycle near Phullanwal Chowk late Tuesday night. The accident occurred around 11:30 pm when the victim was returning home after finishing work. The Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 106, 281, and 324 (4,5) of the BNS against the accused.

On Wednesday, kin of the victim staged a protest and blocked the traffic at Pakhowal Road. They alleged the police of favouring the car driver. After the mishap, the police shifted the damaged car to a filling station nearby. The kin of the victim dragged the car back to the spot. They raised questions that instead of impounding the car, the police kept it at a filling station to favour the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Lal Ji Morya, 24, a resident of Anand Vihar in Phullanwal. Based on a complaint filed by his brother Amit Kumar Morya, the police have registered an FIR against Rupinder Kumar, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road.

According to the complaint, Lal Ji was riding his motorcycle when a BMW car coming from the Dugri side towards B7 Chowk rammed into his bike near Phullanwal crossing. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle dragged the biker for several metres before stopping.

The seriously injured victim was rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance. Police said the accused initially accompanied the victim to the hospital but fled after doctors declared him dead.

Investigating officer (ASI) Jatinder Singh of the Sadar police station said the accused was later traced and arrested. He had reportedly been returning from a party near Dehlon on the Ludhiana–Malerkotla Road. Police suspect he was drunk at the time of the accident and are awaiting the medical report for confirmation.

Responding to the allegations, ASI Jatinder Singh said the vehicle could not be moved immediately because its tyres were locked and a crane was not available during the night. He said the police arranged a crane the following afternoon, but it could only transport the vehicle up to a nearby filling station, where it was temporarily parked.

The Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 106, 281, and 324 (4,5) of the BNS against the accused.