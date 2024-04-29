 Ludhiana: Body fished out of Sirhind Canal, one feared drowned - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Body fished out of Sirhind Canal, one feared drowned

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2024 10:28 PM IST

One dead, one missing as car plunges into Sirhind Canal near Doraha. Victim identified as Kalu Ram, rescue operation underway for Chandar Shekhar.

A day after a car plunged into the Sirhind Canal near Doraha, police fished out a body stuck in the vehicle and another occupants of the car is feared drowned. A rescue operation is on to trace him.

Body was stuck in the vehicle fished out of the canal near Doraha on Monday. (HT Photo)
Body was stuck in the vehicle fished out of the canal near Doraha on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Kalu Ram, 49, of Railway Quarters, Ferozepur. The other occupant of the car, who is feared dead, is Chandar Shekhar, of Ferozepur. He is also a member of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Ferozepur. According to the police, the duo was returning from Chandigarh in a Toyota Glanza at the time of the incident.

The police had resumed the rescue operation on Monday morning and pulled out the car from the canal with the help of a crane. The body of Kalu Ram was stuck in the vehicle and the windowpanes were damaged by water pressure. The police suspected that Chandar Shekhar was washed away in the heavy flow of water from the broken windowpane.

The police have informed the families of the victims about the incident.

The police had initiated the rescue operation on Sunday night soon after the car plunged into the canal. However, the police were forced to stop due to the dark and heavy flow of water in the canal.

Doraha station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rohit Sharma said that the reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. The police identified the deceased using the documents recovered from the car. The families informed that the victims had gone to Chandigarh for attending a meeting and they were not aware if someone was else returning with them.

The eyewitnesses said that the driver lost control of the vehicle following which the car fell into the canal on Sunday night.

The locals alleged that the worn-out bridge on the canal has no railings, which could have led to the mishap.

It is the second such incident this month. On April 5, a Ludhiana-based chartered accountant Namit Sharma had drowned to death after his car plunged into canal near Rampur village in Doraha.

