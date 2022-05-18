Ludhiana: Body of a 35-year-old man found on railway tracks
The body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village in Ludhiana, who worked as a labourer on contract basis in the forest department, police said.
According to officials, locals found the body lying on the tracks at around 7 am, following which Salem Tabri police reached the spot initially. Since the body was found on the tracks, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was informed.
Inspector Jaskaran Singh along with other GRP staff and the forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation.
Murder suspected
According to sources, the Salem Tabri police suspect that it is a murder, as the body had multiple wounds including a head injury, which signalled that Harwinder was killed and the body was dumped on the tracks. Sources said that Happy went to work late on Tuesday evening but never returned home.
GRP officials said that though the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out, but the injuries could have also resulted from being mowed down by a train.
The railway police have however initiated inquest proceedings and the body has been sent to the local civil hospital for autopsy.
“It can also be a suicide or a railway accident. We are awaiting the report of the postmortem and if the injuries suggest that he was killed, a murder case will be registered,” said Jaskaran Singh, inspector, GRP Ludhiana.
The railway police are also scanning CCTV cameras installed nearby and locals are also being questioned.
-
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Probe initiated into cheating allegations at govt school, Ayali Khurd
A panel of three senior principals from the district initiated a probe at Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, on Wednesday, two days after the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 maths exam of its 252 students was cancelled over cheating allegations. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, had accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. Principal of the school, Kawaljot Kaur, was also present at the time of the probe.
-
DU teacher booked for objectionable post on Gyanvapi
An assistant professor from Hindu College has been booked for an allegedly objectionable social media post, referring to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque. The associate professor at Delhi University's Hindu College, Ratan Lal, said that he had simply posed a question as a student of history.
-
Gold, cocaine worth ₹24 crore seized at Delhi airport
In the first case, which took place on a Sunday, a Ugandan national was arrested after 1877 grams of cocaine was recovered from his baggage, which had been concealed in 210 buttons. In the second case, on the same day, customs said a Bhutanese national was placed under arrest with 841 grams of gold recovered from his baggage, which included 1 gold chain, 4 gold bars and 1 gold ring.
-
Jostling for plates at CM’s event: DGSE summons nine officials, school heads for explanation
Ludhiana: A week after a video of teachers jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral on social media, the director general of school education has summoned nine officials, including principals and headmasters. The incident took place on May 10 when the CM held a meeting with government school principals and education department officials in Ludhiana.
-
DDA demolishes illegal structures in east Delhi
The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Khichripur village near Kalyanpuri, during which an Aam Aadmi Party MLA was detained by the Delhi Police for trying to block the bulldozers. DDA officials said the demolition drive was intended to clear five acres of encroached land. “During the drive, 1.2 acres of land could be cleared. Action was taken against five-six big buildings,” said an official.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics