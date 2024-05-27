 Ludhiana boutique owner ends life after posting video - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana boutique owner ends life after posting video

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 28, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Boutique owner in Janakpuri ends life alleging harassment by financers for ₹4,000. Police file FIR against four accused, investigation ongoing.

Allegedly harassed by a few financers, a boutique owner ended his life by hanging himself from a hook in his house in Janakpuri on Sunday late. Before ending his life, the man recorded a video message and uploaded it on social networking sites. In the video the man named four accused and alleged that the accused were harassing him for 4,000.

On being informed, the Division number 3 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)
On being informed, the Division number 3 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

On being informed, the Division number 3 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against four accused. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the video message, the victim stated that he had a monetary issue with some financers. He had already returned 1.36 lakh to them and only 4,000 was due. He alleged that for only 4,000, the accused were harassing him and humiliating him in public. The accused threatened him after calling him to their office and abused him again on Sunday.

Inspector Nardev Singh, SHO at Division number 3 police, stated that an FIR under section 306 of the IPC has been lodged against Sukhwinder, Rahul, Babba and Deepak. A hunt is on for their arrest.

In the video message, he apologised to his parents, his three daughters and a sister for his extreme step. He also sought stern action against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana boutique owner ends life after posting video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On