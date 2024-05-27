Ludhiana boutique owner ends life after posting video

Allegedly harassed by a few financers, a boutique owner ended his life by hanging himself from a hook in his house in Janakpuri on Sunday late. Before ending his life, the man recorded a video message and uploaded it on social networking sites. In the video the man named four accused and alleged that the accused were harassing him for ₹4,000. On being informed, the Division number 3 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

On being informed, the Division number 3 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against four accused. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination.

In the video message, the victim stated that he had a monetary issue with some financers. He had already returned ₹1.36 lakh to them and only ₹4,000 was due. He alleged that for only ₹4,000, the accused were harassing him and humiliating him in public. The accused threatened him after calling him to their office and abused him again on Sunday.

Inspector Nardev Singh, SHO at Division number 3 police, stated that an FIR under section 306 of the IPC has been lodged against Sukhwinder, Rahul, Babba and Deepak. A hunt is on for their arrest.

In the video message, he apologised to his parents, his three daughters and a sister for his extreme step. He also sought stern action against the accused.