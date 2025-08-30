Ludhiana: ‘Bribe sought’ from Cong leader, 1 suspended

A case of alleged bribery and deliberate delay in land registration involving a senior Congress leader has come to light in Khanna, prompting swift administrative action. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain suspended Karanvir Singh, a peon of sub-registrar office, after allegations surfaced that money was being demanded in the name of the sub-registrar to complete the process. When asked, tehsildar Kiranpreet Kaur said the matter was under investigation. (HT Photo)

According to complainant Inderjit Singh, despite the submission of all required documents, the sale deed for 9 kanals 12 marlas of land belonging to the Congress leader was not approved within the stipulated time frame. The sale deed had been filed online on August 19, and as per norms, approval or objections were due by 5 pm on August 20. However, neither approval was granted nor any objections raised, the complainant stated.

The complainant alleged that when he inquired at the sub-registrar office about the delay, he was informed that objections had been raised by sub-registrar Kiranpreet Kaur over the girdawari (land record) report. Despite this, he maintained that all necessary documents had already been attached and claimed the registration was being deliberately stalled.

Singh further alleged that later a peon from the office approached him and demanded money in the name of the tehsildar. Following this, he lodged a written complaint with Punjab’s chief secretary after which the district administration initiated action. DC Himanshu Jain ordered the suspension of Karanvir Singh and transferred him to the SDM office in Jagraon.

