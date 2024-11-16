Ludhiana: BRS Nagar man arrested with 2.5kg opium, 22L drug money

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the local police on Saturday arrested a man after recovering 2.51 kg opium and ₹22.41 lakh of drug proceeds from his possession, officials aware of the matter said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Amarjeet Singh alias Gandhi of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar. They said he was allegedly involved in illegal gambling operations as well.

Apart from the cash and drugs, police seized a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, five mobile phones, gold jewellery and gambling paraphernalia from the accused.

Police officials said they suspect the jewellery, including bracelets, rings, necklaces, chains and bangles, was purchased using drug money.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Investigation) Shubham Aggarwal said Amarjeet was involved in drug trafficking.

He added that Amarjeet initially started with a cigarette stall and then moved onto selling lottery tickets. Over time, he got involved in gambling operations and drug peddling, the DCP added.

“Acting on a tip-off about his illegal activities, a raid was conducted at his residence. The recovery of drugs, cash and other items confirmed his involvement, leading to his arrest,” said Aggarwal.

“The police are looking into his forward and backward links to know where he procured the opium from and where he used to supply it,” he added.

The DCP said the accused is not a stranger to law enforcement agencies and was arrested for alleged gambling by the Division Number 8 police station in April year. He was released from jail on April 29. A fresh case was registered under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sarabha Nagar police station.