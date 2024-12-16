Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah revamp among AAP’s 5 promises

A resolution of the Buddha Nullah pollution issue was the key among the five promises announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday as it officially launched its campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. “All these promises will be prioritised and implemented within an hour of an AAP mayor taking oath in city,” said Aman Arora, AAP state chief. (HT Photo)

The party’s state president Aman Arora, accompanied by other senior leaders, announced the promises that included access to clean drinking water, a garbage-free city, 100 electric buses and four inter-state bus stands in the city.

Arora assured the voters that these promises will be prioritised and implemented within an hour of an AAP mayor being installed. He highlighted what he said was the party’s commitment to transforming the city’s infrastructure, tackling pollution and the overall quality of life. Senior party leaders, local councillor candidates and supporters joined the event.

The pollution in Buddha Nullah, which has historically been a major issue for the party, is the centrepeice of the AAP campaign for the elections slated on December 21.

Blaming the other political parties for the problem, Arora underscored that the project will focus on stopping untreated sewage and industrial waste discharge into the canal, which has severely affected public health. He promised the use of advanced technology and strict regulations to restore Buddha Nullah to its natural.

“Reviving Buddha Nullah is not just an environmental concern, but a matter of public health and dignity for Ludhiana,” Arora said.

On the problem of scarcity of drinking water, Arora assured the locals that every household will receive clean and uninterrupted drinking water. He emphasised the need to modernise the water supply infrastructure, ensuring canal water is treated effectively to eliminate contamination. Arora pointed out that access to clean water is a fundamental right.

On being asked about MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who had laid the foundation stone of a key project under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation plan in 2022 and demolished that very stone on August 23 this year in ‘frustration over the poor performance’ of the departments involved in the project, Arora said that the MLA had taken the step in an ‘emotional state’.

The AAP promised to tackle the rising pollution levels by introducing a fleet of 100 electric buses. Arora guaranteed solutions to waterlogging issues through advanced sewerage systems and drainage infrastructure.

Traffic congestions, another major concern, will be addressed through modern road upgrades and the construction of four new bus stands, the party’s state chief said. On being asked about rejection of nomination papers of candidates from Opposition parties, he said that the government had nothing to do with it. The officials concerned have rejected the nominations of candidates who did not have the requisite documents, Arora added.