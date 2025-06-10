Ludhiana: Building bylaws in city go unchecked amid bypoll

With the by-election underway in the Ludhiana West assembly constituency, key civic bodies have come under fire for their complete inaction against ongoing violations in the area. For over three weeks now, officials from the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have refrained from launching any demolition or enforcement drives, despite multiple complaints from residents about illegal constructions and unauthorised electricity connections. According to the complainants, a commercial structure was constructed in Zone-D, after the demolition of an old house in 2022. (HT photo for representation)

Local sources report that not a single action has been taken for more than 20 days, which has led to growing frustration among law-abiding residents. Many allege that civic authorities have deliberately avoided cracking down on violators during the election period to escape public backlash. This perceived leniency, they fear, is emboldening rule-breakers and sending the wrong message to the community. Routine enforcement duties, they argue, should not be suspended because of elections.

Adding to the public distrust is the civic body’s contradictory handling of complaints about an illegal commercial complex in the Mall Enclave area, a locality officially designated for residential purposes. Two separate replies issued by the MCL on the Chief Minister’s Grievance Portal to residents Prashant Jerath and Baljeet Singh Sekhon have sparked further concerns about transparency and accountability within the corporation.

According to the complainants, a commercial structure was constructed in Zone-D, Mall Enclave, after the demolition of an old house in 2022. They argue that this new construction violates zoning regulations that restrict commercial development in residential areas. In response to Jerath’s complaint, the MCL stated that the building was constructed in 2010 and all necessary building fees had been paid, suggesting the structure was old and legally established. However, in sharp contrast, the reply to Sekhon’s earlier complaint claimed that a commercial map had been officially approved for the same site, suggesting recent permission was granted for commercial use, something not allowed under existing bylaws.

Jerath dismissed the MCL’s explanation and said he has submitted ample proof, including photographs and location maps, confirming that the building is newly constructed and lacks proper approvals. “The authorities have ignored all factual evidence. Their contradictory replies raise serious questions about whether officials are protecting the builder or simply failing to do their job,” he said.

Sekhon, meanwhile, pointed to possible misidentification of the site by the MC during their investigation. He submitted a detailed site map and photographs, clarifying that the building in question is located next to the Carnival Complex, on a narrow residential street just 25-feet-wide. He emphasised that, according to building bylaws, a commercial project cannot legally be approved in such a space.

“It is disappointing that despite submitting clear proof, the corporation continues to handle the issue carelessly. Either they are unaware of the reality on the ground or they are deliberately ignoring it,” said Sekhon.

Mohan Singh, assistant town planner said, “I will look into the matter and take appropriate action against the violators on Monday. This building residential plan was approved in the past years and it came to my knowledge that they have done commercial addition upon which action will be taken.”

SAD candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman said, “AAP is misusing government machinery and this is totally wrong that MC is not doing their work properly just with the motive to help the AAP candidate in election. I request election commission to interfere and take action against officials.”

Meanwhie, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora retorted by saying, “State government has not directed anyone to stop any demolition drive. Even I have not directed anything regarding this to MC officials.”