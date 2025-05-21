Ludhiana: Bureaucrats adopt govt schools, teachers allege selective approach

The state government on Tuesday launched a School Mentorship Programme where bureaucrats will adopt government schools to guide and inspire students, aiming to create a strong support system through regular interactions, and mentorship. A total of 80 schools have been selected across the state, out of which 14 are from Ludhiana. However, 13 of these belong to the Schools of Eminence (SoEs) category and one is a Senior Secondary Residential School for meritorious students. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain encouraged students to dream big. (HT Photo)

While the government has praised the programme as a step towards transforming education, many educators have raised concerns about its selective nature. They alleged that regular government schools, which are in more urgent need of support, have been left out entirely.

Gurpreet Singh, joint secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front, criticised the programme for being more about appearances than actual reform. “Only SoEs and meritorious schools have been chosen. Why are regular schools being ignored when they also serve the same purpose of education? There are many schools without proper infrastructure and adequate faculty, but the government’s focus has only been on highlighting SOEs,” he added.

Responding to the non-inclusion of non-SoEs, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains clarified that the programme is still in its early stages. “Bureaucrats will adopt non-SoE schools as well. This is just the beginning. All schools will eventually benefit from the initiative,” he added.

The programme officially kicked off on Tuesday, with Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain visiting the School of Eminence (Government Model Senior Secondary School), Millerganj. Addressing students of Class 9 and 10, Jain encouraged them to dream big and work hard. “You are the architects of your own destiny,” he told them. Drawing inspiration from India’s freedom fighters, he urged students to honour their legacy by striving for excellence and building a strong, united nation.

Amritsar’s deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visited Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence in Khanna. She interacted with students and promised to support them throughout their academic journey. “Your dreams are yours to achieve, and I am here to help you every step of the way,” she said, encouraging students to directly reach out to her for any support they may need.

Meanwhile, Ojasvi Alankar, chief administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), adopted the School of Eminence in Indrapuri. He urged students to keep pushing despite obstacles and to never lose sight of their goals.

However, voices of concern continue to grow. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, pointed out that the students in SoEs are the product of regular government schools, where they had studied till class 8, which are now being ignored. “The SoEs are the priority of the government, be it any programme, but the students in regular schools are the ones who truly need mentoring. This year’s merit list had very few students from SoEs, which reflects the ground reality” he added.