Ludhiana: Burglars break into Dugri house, decamp with ₹4L cash, gold jewellery

A gang of burglars struck at a house in Karnail Singh Nagar, Phase-3, in the Dugri area during the early hours of Thursday, and escaped with ₹4 lakh cash and 250 grams of gold jewellery. Two suspects were captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. According to the family, the suspects allegedly misled the security guard by claiming they had come to set up a tent for a wedding function in the area. (HT FILE)

According to the victim, Rajinder Sharma, the theft took place around 4.20 am. CCTV footage revealed that two accused were involved in the crime. While one of them entered the house and carried out the theft, the other remained outside the premises and kept a watch on the street.

Sharma said the family had recently fixed the marriage of their elder son and had kept jewellery and cash for the wedding at one place inside the house. “My wife’s ornaments and jewellery purchased for the wedding were kept together. Cash worth around ₹4 lakh and nearly 250 grams of gold jewellery are missing,” he said.

He added that most family members were sleeping downstairs at the time of the incident, while he, his wife and son were asleep on the upper floor. Despite deploying a private security guard in the locality due to earlier theft incidents, the burglars managed to execute the crime.

According to the family, the suspects allegedly misled the security guard by claiming they had come to set up a tent for a wedding function in the area.

The CCTV footage reportedly showed the burglars entering the house through a neighbouring property before searching almirahs and drawers for valuables.

Following information, officials from the Dugri police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj said the CCTV footage from the area had been seized and efforts were underway to identify the accused. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.