Mumbai mayor scraps ₹2.9-crore upgrade of bungalow after backlash

MUMBAI: Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered the cancellation of a ₹2.9-crore tender for major upgrades to the premises around her official residence at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla following a massive backlash from opposition parties. The proposed work drew sharp criticism as it came soon after a major overhaul of the 6,000-sq ft heritage bungalow. The controversial tender was withdrawn by the civic administration on Wednesday evening. Ritu Tawde has since denied the work tender was meant for the mayor’s bungalow. Rather, she claimed in a statement that it related to the overall premises around her official residence. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The work included installing bio-absorbent noise barrier panels along ES Patanwala Road; re-laying interlocking paver blocks after laying sewer, storm-water drain and utility lines; constructing underground and overhead water tanks; setting up a container-based conference hall with interiors and furniture; carrying out internal work for servant and security rooms; and allied mechanical and electrical works.

Tawde has since denied the work was meant for the mayor’s bungalow. Rather, she claimed in a statement issued swiftly on Wednesday, it related to the overall premises around her official residence. “The tender mentioned the heritage bungalow, and named it in such a way due to which a wrong impression was created and I had to face unnecessary criticism,” Tawde said, alleging that a “fake narrative” was being spread.

The statement added, “The mayor has no information whatsoever regarding this tender, nor is there any reason for them to be aware of it. The mayor has not requested these works. It is specifically emphasised that the proposed works are not inside the Mayor’s bungalow.”

Dismissing Tawde’s denial, Kishori Pednekar, leader of the opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in the BMC, said if the ruling party is not aware of these proposals, it means they are “failing” and “don’t have a clue”. Pednekar alleged it had become routine to withdraw proposals after they attract criticism. “How many times will you do this? It means you don’t have control over the administration,” she said.

A senior civic official said decisions like this one come from the top. “The administration does not decide to undertake works of this nature on its own,” the official added.

Citizens too are angry that taxpayers’ money is being spent on such projects. “The mayor is a public servant and should be the last person to receive special privileges when Mumbaikars are struggling with basic civic services,” said Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association. “Public representatives should take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, who believed that what is not available to ordinary citizens should not be available to him either.”