Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels.
The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop, said, “I found my shop ransacked in the morning. The burglars had entered the shop after drilling a hole in the wall. They also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed in the shop.”
Sharma suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage gathered from the area to trace the accused.
Karnataka ministers, legislators get no audience with Amit Shah
The much-awaited visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Karnataka on Tuesday turned out to be a damp squib as the senior BJP leader did not hold any discussions with state ministers or any legislators from the ruling party, at least two persons aware of the development said.
Man planned Bengaluru acid attack in advance, say police
Police probing an acid attack in the city have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance. Police have questioned Nagesh's family and 20 others associated with him. Since fleeing after the attack, he has not contacted anyone either, said police.
War of words erupt over PSI recruitment case, another college comes under scanner
The Criminal Investigation Department that is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) has found malpractices in one more centre in Kalaburagi district. Malpractice was first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. During the investigation, the CID found that the accused committed similar malpractices at MS Irani College as well. Police have taken three people into custody in connection to the case.
Shah inaugurates NATGRID campus in Bengaluru
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) campus in Bengaluru that will help in stopping modern day crimes and have the upper hand against any threats. India, like many other countries worldwide, has seen a rise in modern-day crimes operated from remote locations, making it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace the source or diffuse the threat.
Five held for fraud in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested five members of an interstate gang who were duping common people on promises to triple their money. Police have identified them as Chaman Lal, of Kalka; Naresh Kumar, of Naggal in Ambala; Kesav and Sagar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sonu, of Gundiana village in Yamunanagar. The accused were arrested from a house in a locality under the Krishna Gate police station.
