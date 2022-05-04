Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels

The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop in Ludhiana, suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana, on the National Highway on April 2 night.
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana, on the National Highway on April 2 night. (HT FILE)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels.

The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop, said, “I found my shop ransacked in the morning. The burglars had entered the shop after drilling a hole in the wall. They also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed in the shop.”

Sharma suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage gathered from the area to trace the accused.

Wednesday, May 04, 2022
