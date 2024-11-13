Menu Explore
Ludhiana: ‘Burglars’ drill through post office’s wall; nothing found missing

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 14, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Ludhiana’s Daba police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused and took up an investigation

A gang of burglars allegedly drilled a hole in the wall of a post office and damaged the back door in a theft attempt in Lohara, officials aware of the matter said.

The case was registered following a statement by Jatinder Dargao of Durgapuri, Haibowal. Jatinder Dargao said he is postmaster at the Lohara Post office, Ludhiana, and on November 11, he came to his workplace and found the back door damaged. (HT Photo)
The case was registered following a statement by Jatinder Dargao of Durgapuri, Haibowal. Jatinder Dargao said he is postmaster at the Lohara Post office, Ludhiana, and on November 11, he came to his workplace and found the back door damaged. (HT Photo)

They added that nothing was found missing from the post office. The Daba police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused and took up an investigation. The case was registered following a statement by Jatinder Dargao of Durgapuri, Haibowal. Jatinder Dargao said he is postmaster at the Lohara Post office and on November 11, he came to his workplace and found the back door damaged.

He said hole was drilled in the wall and he checked to see if any of the items were missing from the post office.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 331(4), 324 (4) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 3 (1) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. He said police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras to trace the burglars.

