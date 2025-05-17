Ludhiana: Burglary at PSPCL office; equipment worth 1.3L stolen

Unidentified miscreants targeted the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office in Sidhwan Bet, stealing equipment valued at around ₹1.3 lakh during the intervening night of May 13 and 14. The police registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS, pertaining to theft, housebreaking and criminal trespass. (HT photo for representation)

The theft came to light early on Wednesday morning when the office peon arrived and found the main door forcibly broken. Upon inspection, it was discovered that locks of six rooms had been smashed, and several items, including computer accessories, a dot matrix printer (DMP), an online UPS, and multiple bundles of PVC wire and conductors, were missing.

Gurwinder Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO), PSPCL, Sidhwan Bet, said that the stolen items had been recently procured for system upgrades.

Following the discovery, PSPCL officials filed a complaint at the Sidhwan Bet police station on May 14. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to theft, housebreaking and criminal trespass.

A police team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parmjeet Singh and constable Jaswinder Singh visited the scene and began investigations. “The office is located in a remote area, far from residential zones, which likely made it an easy target. We’ve launched efforts to trace the culprits and recover the stolen property. A probe is on,” the ASI said.