Ludhiana: Bus conductor intervenes as girl harassed, thrashed

A Punjab Roadways bus conductor was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Jagraon after he tried to protect a female passenger from harassment. The attack took place near Malla village around 6 pm on Wednesday evening when the victim, Tejinder Singh, was on duty on a bus travelling from Jagraon bus stand to Nihal Singh Wala in Moga, officials familiar with the matter said. The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused. (HT photo for representation)

According to Amarjot Singh, roadways inspector at the Jagraon bus stand, trouble began when a male passenger boarded the bus and sat next to a young woman at the bus stand. While the woman purchased a ticket, the man refused, saying he would get off nearby. The conductor informed him that the bus was not permitted to stop mid-route and asked him to either buy a ticket or get off at the stand. The boy initially left but soon returned and bought a ticket.

He said that after reboarding, the man began misbehaving with the female passenger. When Tejinder Singh intervened and confronted him, it led to a verbal altercation between the two. As the bus reached near Mallah village, the misbehaving passenger called in a group of friends, who intercepted the bus, forcibly entered and launched an attack on the conductor.

Davinder Singh, a member of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union at Jagraon, mentioned that the miscreants thrashed Tejinder Singh and even tore apart his official cash bag, which contained around ₹7,500. Fellow staff members on the bus rushed to his aid and managed to pull him out of the mob.

The injured conductor was rushed to a hospital in Hathur, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to a medical facility in Jagraon for further treatment, Singh added.

Inspector Kuljinder Singh of Hathur police station confirmed the incident. “We have recorded the victim’s statement. Around five to six miscreants were involved in the attack. A manhunt has been launched and we are working to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest,” he added.