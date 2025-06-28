Ludhiana: Businessman gets 5 Lakh extortion calls; three booked

Police have registered a case against three unidentified miscreants for allegedly torching a local businessman’s car and making extortion calls demanding ₹5 lakh. After conducting their own inquiries, the family came to believe that three unidentified persons were involved in the arson. (HT photo for representation)

According to the complainant, 65-year-old Satish Jain, his car was parked and locked in an empty plot outside his house, in Millerganj’s Nirankari Mohalla, on June 20 when it suddenly caught fire and was completely destroyed. Jain said the incident appeared suspicious but he initially did not suspect foul play.

However, just two days later, on June 22, the family received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller, identifying himself as “Pandit gangster,” claiming responsibility for setting the car ablaze and demanded ₹5 lakh, Jain told police. Jain’s son, Abhinandan, who answered the call, initially dismissed it as a scam and disconnected. But the calls continued over the next few days, heightening concern within the family.

After conducting their own inquiries, the family came to believe that three unidentified persons were involved in the arson. They then approached the Division No 6 police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer of Division No 6 police station, said, “We are tracing the number from which the threat calls were made. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being examined to identify the culprits involved in torching the vehicle.”