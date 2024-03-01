Ludhiana businessman loses 1.10 crore to online fraud

A city resident lost ₹1.10 crore to fraudsters on the pretext of investment in an online trading platform for huge and quick profits. The complainant added that the accused had promised him that the company would pay him money if he faced a loss. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police have lodged an FIR against owner of Capital Era Company in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh and three employees of the company- Abhimanyu, Aman Verma and Sweta Dubey. Other accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Satwant Sharma, 36, of Guru Ram Das Nagar, Tajpur Road. The complainant said that he received a call from a woman on January 16, who introduced herself as Anjali Sharma, executive of the company. The woman offered him huge benefits for trading through their company. She also made him talk to her seniors.

The complainant added that the accused had promised him that the company would pay him money if he faced a loss. After their assurance, he had invested ₹1.10 crore. He received ₹4 lakh benefit on the first day, but later, he kept on losing money. The accused kept of assuring him that they would pay all the money he lost in trading.

The complainant said that he went to Bhopal on the address of the company given by the accused but did not find any office at the location. Later, the accused stopped taking his calls.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at Division number 7 police station, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 67 of Information and Technology Act has been filed against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.