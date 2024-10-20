Ludhiana: Case registered over attack on AAP agent during panchayat polls

The Sadar Jagraon police registered a case against at least eight accused for allegedly assaulting an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) booth agent during the recent panchayat elections, officials said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Tarsem Singh from Swaddi Khurd village, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Tarsem Singh from Swaddi Khurd village.

He alleged that the assault happened as he suspected irregularities in the vote count and raised his voice.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered against Resham Singh, Jasveer Singh, Boota Singh, Hardeep Singh—all residents of the same village.

Police officials said three of their aides are yet to be identified.

Tarsem Singh said he had noticed Resham Singh, a supporter of a rival party, ‘manipulating’ the vote count.

When he confronted Resham Singh about it, the situation escalated and he was physically assaulted and pushed out of the polling booth.

He added that outside the polling booth, Resham Singh’s accomplices, who were armed with sharp and blunt weapons, attacked him.

His nephew, Kranveer Singh, tried to intervene and was beaten by the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 118(1), 115(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The ASI said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.