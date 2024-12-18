Ludhiana: Cash, documents seized during I-T raids at biz family premises

The income tax (I-T) department conducted extensive raids at five locations linked to a family having an IVF hospital and real estate business on Wednesday morning, officials said. The Sofat family’s residences, hospitals and offices were searched during which cash and some documents were seized, they said but didn’t disclose the amount that was seized. Security personnel outside the premises of an IVF centre in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The operation, which began early in the day, was in connection with alleged tax evasion linked to the Sofat family. According to officials, the investigation team uncovered a significant amount of “unaccounted” cash during the raids, with counting continuing late into the evening. In addition to the cash, three lockers belonging to the family have been sealed and officials are gathering information on additional lockers. Documents related to real estate dealings were also seized, providing further evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The raids, carried out simultaneously at multiple premises, are part of a larger probe into suspected financial irregularities. While rumours circulated about the scrutiny extending to employees of the Sofat family, officials clarified that only family members are under investigation at this stage.

An official said the operation is expected to continue for a few more days as teams analyse the recovered materials. The official declined to comment on the exact amount of cash recovered or the potential implications of the findings.

This action has drawn attention to the family’s real estate dealings and financial practices, with more details likely to emerge as the investigation unfolds. The Sofat family has not yet issued a statement regarding the raids.

Officials wishing not to be named said the IVF centre has been accused of taking some payments in cash and using the same in real estate business.