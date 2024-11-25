Ludhiana: ‘Cash-starved’ MC seeks 10 crore from Punjab government

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has approached the state government for ₹10 crore to fund development projects and clear pending liabilities. Officials claim that a severe fund crunch is hindering the progress of ongoing projects and delaying essential payments. Municipal corporation is about to issue orders to initiate works on 203 development projects across Ludhiana. (HT File)

According to MC officials, the financial crisis has left the civic body struggling to meet its obligations. Several contractors and vendors are waiting for their dues, while maintenance and development work in the city remains stalled.

According to an information gathered from the office of Municipal Corporation, around ₹60-70 crores liabilities are with MC including directorate charges, establishment charges, contractor payments, securities among others.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have submitted a request to the state government for ₹10 crore. These funds are crucial to keep the ongoing projects running and to ensure timely payments to contractors and other stakeholders.”

The MC is in process of issuing work orders for 203 development projects across the city.

Residents have expressed concern over the delayed development work, which they say has impacted basic services. From incomplete road repairs to stalled park renovations, the fund shortage has slowed down progress in several areas of the city.

Local resident Deepinder Singh said, “The condition of roads in our locality has worsened over the past few months. There are potholes everywhere and no work has been done to fix them. The authorities need to act quickly and resolve the funding issue so that pending work can be completed.”

The timing of the fund request has raised eyebrows, with some suggesting that the push for money could be linked to the upcoming elections. Activists, however, argue that the financial health of the MC should not be compromised with, regardless of political considerations.

“The focus should be on completing projects and improving the quality of life for residents,” said an activist.