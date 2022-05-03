Ludhiana Central Jail: 9 cell phones recovered from 4 inmates
The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail recovered nine mobile phones from three undertrials and one convict during special checking on Sunday.
Complainant Sukhpal Siingh, assistant jail superintendent, said the mobile phones were recovered from undertrials Karamjit Singh, Karan Singh, Harjit Singh and a convict Jaswinder Singh.
Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.
A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prison Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.
Past Incidents
29 April
After a three-hour long surprise check at Ludhiana Central Jail, the police teams and jail staff recovered one mobile phone.
April 25
Two mobile phones were recovered from two jail inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking, while seven other mobile phones were also found abandoned.
April 20
Two mobile phones were recovered from four jail inmates. Six other mobile phones were found abandoned.
April 17
During a special checking drive, the jail officials recovered seven abandoned mobile phones, tobacco sachets and mobile phone chargers from two barracks.
