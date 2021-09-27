Ludhiana Central Jail: Mobile phone, tobacco sachets recovered from six inmates

A mobile phone, two SIM cards, battery and tobacco sachets were recovered from six jail inmates during special checking at Ludhiana Central Jail. The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused on Sunday.

Assistant jail superintendent Binny Tak stated the items were recovered from Malkit Singh, Sunil Kumar Paswan, Ravinder Singh, Sanjay Mahato, Balwinder Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to find out how they managed to get mobile phones and other contrabands inside the prison.

A case has been registered under Section 52 A, 42 and 45 of Prison Act.

PAST INCIDENTS

On September 2, seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight inmates.

On August 7, four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates.