Ludhiana Central Jail: Now, inmates with ‘good conduct’ to be allowed conjugal visits

The central jail on Monday set into motion a provision for conjugal visits to inmates, allowing them an opportunity to spend an hour with their spouses in a separate designated room. Four inmates have availed the provision so far.

Jail officials said the step has been taken keeping in view rehabilitation of prisoners, strengthening the matrimonial bonds and eliminating any negative impact of imprisonment.

Speaking of the same, jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said the provision would be offered to prisoners who exhibit good conduct in the jail and follow all rules during their terms. He added that one-hour conjugal visits will be allowed once in three months — but inmates jailed for offences including sexual abuse, dowry, gangsters, high-risk prisoners will not be considered for the same.

Singh said the jail inmates can fill a form to avail the provision, following which a verification will be carried out before a go-ahead is given. Proper medical examination, including HIV and other required tests will also be conducted by the jail’s medical staff.

Further, the superintendent added that the move is aimed at assimilating prisoners into a familial set-up — which in turn plays a vital role in improving their conduct and mental-wellbeing.

Notably, the jail department had earlier in September announced the Galwakdi programme, under which inmates and undertrial persons were allowed to see their family members for an hour and share meals with them, quarterly in a year at a specially-designated room inside the jail complex.