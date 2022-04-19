Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, 1.65 lakh drug money

The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house.

He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money.

Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Anil Bhanot said the accused runs a chemist shop near Adda Raikot in Jagraon. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Jagraon.

The DSP added that the accused is already facing trial in a drug peddling case registered at Jodhan police station in 2018.