Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house.
He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money.
Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Anil Bhanot said the accused runs a chemist shop near Adda Raikot in Jagraon. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Jagraon.
The DSP added that the accused is already facing trial in a drug peddling case registered at Jodhan police station in 2018.
Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021. Hope the present AAP's government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”
“Need to take extra precautions”: Rajasthan CM on rising Covid-19 cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken, news agency PTI reported. In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.
Residents on edge as fire breaks out again at main dump site of Ludhiana MC
Fire incidents being reported for the last five days at the main dump site of municipal corporation at Tajpur road does not seem out of woods yet. On Tuesday again, a major fire broke out at the main dump site and five fire tenders from different fire stations were rushed to the spot. Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation.
Loud music: Over 600 temples, 265 mosques in Noida get police notice
In compliance with the instructions on checking loud music by the Uttar Pradesh government, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday served notices to around 900 religious places, including temples and mosques, officials said. Police officials went around temples, mosques, among other places of worship, besides marriage banquet halls and DJ operators regarding use of loudspeakers on directions by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.
BMC seeks consultant to identify, fix ingress of sewage into storm drains
Mumbai: In addition to four proposed river rejuvenation projects in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun taking steps to arrest the entry of dry weather flows (DWF), or sewage, into at least 39 minor drains and tributaries across the city and suburbs. The BMC, earlier this month, floated a tender seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
