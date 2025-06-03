Ludhiana City Centre: Abandoned project a safety risk, say residents

As the byelection for Ludhiana’s West constituency nears, residents living near the long-abandoned City Centre project have once again raised concerns about the site’s unsafe condition. Despite repeated assurances by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), there has been little progress in ensuring the area is safe for the public. A few barricades and sheets were put up six months ago, but most have since either gone missing or been damaged, exposing commuters to open pits and construction debris. (Manish/HT)

Six months ago, the LIT awarded a tender worth ₹6.4 lakh to install safety sheets and barricades around the site to protect commuters and residents from the hazards of the half-finished complex. Initially, a few barricades and sheets were put up, but most have since either gone missing or been damaged. Today, exposed iron rods, open pits, and construction debris litter the area, putting lives at risk.

Residents say the situation is deteriorating by the day. “Last year we felt relieved when safety barricades were installed, but they’re gone now. Children and the elderly use this route every day. Are they waiting for a serious accident to happen?” said Ramesh Malhotra, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar.

Jaspreet Kaur, another local resident, added, “It’s been almost twenty years since this project started. Every time elections come, we hear promises but see no real change.”

“I’ve directed the contractor to finish the remaining work. After the elections, we plan to float a new tender for fresh installation, as recent storms damaged the sheets,” said Vikram Bhardwaj, executive engineer at LIT.

Citizens like Arvind Sharma of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar are urging immediate action. “Without proper lighting or fencing, it’s unsafe. A stray animal recently fell into one of the pits and had to be rescued. In this issue, my case is pending with human rights and earlier this project was incomplete,” he said.

With the City Centre project stalled since 2007 due to a financial scam, residents fear the lack of safety measures will continue to endanger lives. Many are now demanding accountability from both civic authorities and political leaders to act before a tragedy occurs.