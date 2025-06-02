Ludhiana: City’s first 220kV gas-insulated sub-station finally operational

After several delays, the 220 kV Gas-Insulated based substation (GIS), built at a cost of ₹65 crore, initially slated to be commissioned within 15 days by power minister Harbhajan ETO on May 3, was finally made operational on Sunday, overshooting its deadline. 220 KV GIS based substation at Focal Point division in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to officials of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), all construction and technical work had been completed in the first week of May. However, the commissioning was delayed due to pending regulatory approvals from the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) and the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), both of which were required to energise the substation.

Earlier this year, the substation was slated to be commissioned by March end. However, the timeline was pushed to May due to ongoing work at the Dhandari substation yard which is being executed in five phases. Officials said the first and second phases were scheduled for completion by April 6 and April 30, respectively. Since the GIS substation primarily sources power from Dhandari, the circuit shift process could only begin after the completion of the second phase.

Additionally, a senior official of PSTCL also revealed that the project would have commissioned two years ago but was delayed due to a dispute with the original contractor, responsible for all civil works at the substation. The contractor abandoned the work midway, bringing all progress to a halt. “Construction could only resume after a new contractor was onboarded,” the official added.

Shedding light on the commissioning, officials said the GIS substation has now been integrated with the 66 kV Giaspura and Sherpur grids following the activation of two 160 MVA transformers. Additionally, the 220 kV line base, two 220 kV transformer bases, one 220 kV bus coupler base, and one 220 kV bus bar have become operational. Integration with the Dhandari Kalan grid is expected in the coming days.

Notably, the facility will significantly improve electricity supply to over 10,000 industrial units in the area, ensuring uninterrupted and stable power to major industrial hubs like Focal Point, Dhandari, Giaspura, and Sherpur. These zones house a mix of small, medium and large enterprises, officials said.

To further strengthen the power network, transmission lines from Giaspura to Kanganwal have already been laid, and additional lines are proposed to connect the Millerganj grid, enhancing grid stability and reliability.

PSTCL officials further said that this is Ludhiana’s first 220 kV GIS substation, following an earlier 66 kV GIS facility set up at City Centre near Chaura Bazar. They explained that GIS technology involves compact metal-enclosed equipment insulated with SF6 gas. “This setup is space-efficient and well-suited for urban areas, offering protection against dust, weather and other environmental factors. Compared to conventional open-air substations, GIS substations are considered safer, more reliable and efficient, with lower chances of electrical faults,” officials added.

Sukhbir Walia, deputy chief engineer, PSTCL, Ludhiana central zone, explained,” “All construction and technical work had been completed well in time, but the commissioning was slightly delayed due to pending approvals from the National and State Load Dispatch Centres”. “Being Ludhiana’s first 220 kV GIS substation, the regulatory process took longer than expected, but the facility is now fully operational,” Walia added.