Ludhiana: City topper secures AIR 38 in CA final exam

A 23-year-old from Ludhiana centre has secured an All India Rank (AIR) 38 in the chartered accountancy (CA) final examination. According to city-wise statistics released by ICAI, a total of 338 candidates appeared from the Ludhiana centre. (HT Photo)

Manvi Goyal, an alumna of Greenland School, Jalandhar Bypass, and Government College for Girls, emerged as the city topper after scoring 415 marks in the results declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday.

According to city-wise statistics released by ICAI, a total of 338 candidates appeared from the Ludhiana centre, out of which 79 successfully cleared the exam.

Hailing from Talwandi Bhai, Manvi is the first CA in her family. The daughter of a businessman, she had scored 97.8% marks in Class 12 and said her success was the result of consistent hard work and discipline. “I studied for nearly 12 to 13 hours every day and managed to clear the examination in my very first attempt,” she said.

Interestingly, Manvi initially chose the science stream, following the path of other family members. However, her interest gradually shifted towards commerce. “Everyone in my family had a science background, but with the guidance of my teachers, I decided to pursue CA. Once I made the decision, I gave it my complete dedication,” she added. While she plans to gain professional experience through a job initially, her long-term goal is to start her own venture.

Another city achiever, Tanveer Kaur, 23, secured AIR 44 in the examination. An alumna of Guru Nanak International Public School and Guru Teg Bahadur College, Dakha.Though she studied humanities in Class 12 and later enrolled in a Bachelor of Arts course, she eventually discovered her interest in commerce.

“I realised BA was not what I wanted to do. I switched to commerce and had to cover two years of studies in just one month. The subjects fascinated me and motivated me to work harder,” she said. Tanveer cleared the examination in her first attempt. Besides academics, she enjoys singing and anchoring and had won the Best Paper Presenter award at the ICAI national conference held in Ludhiana in 2023.

Other successful candidates from the Ludhiana centre included Rinku Kumar, who scored 408 marks, while Amit and Vishesh Grover secured 370 marks each.