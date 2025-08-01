Ludhiana: Civic body gives notice to contractor over road work delay

Upset over the long delay in completing road work in Mohalla Fatehganj on Benjamin road, the municipal corporation (MC) has issued a warning notice to the contractor concerned. The civic body has also sought an explanation for abandoning the work mid-way, especially when residents are struggling during the rainy season due to the poor condition of roads. Councillor Arun Sharma said that residents are facing daily trouble, especially during rains. (HT Photo)

According to the notice, the project involved the construction of cemented and concrete roads, for which a work order was issued in November 2024. The contractor was given eight months to finish the job. Officials confirmed that while work on one street had started, it was left incomplete and the rest of the streets have not even been touched.

Residents and local councillor Arun Sharma expressed anger over the present condition of roads. “If the contractor had no plans to finish the job, he should not have dug up the old roads. Now people are suffering because driving or even walking on these roads has become a nightmare,” said Sharma.

The MC has pointed out that repeated attempts were made to contact the contractor regarding the supply of water needed for construction, but no response was received. “Due to this delay, the image of the municipal corporation is also being damaged. If work is not resumed immediately, strict action will be taken,” the notice read.

Councillor Arun Sharma said that residents are facing daily trouble, especially during rains. “Only one street has been constructed while the rest are in very bad shape. I have demanded that the contractor be blacklisted. He must be held accountable,” Sharma said.

He also stated that he has asked for a copy of the original work order to review the terms and will be taking up the matter with the director, local bodies department. “It’s high time some responsibility is fixed. People have waited too long,” he added.