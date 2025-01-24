Ludhiana: Civil Hospital pharmacy to get new waiting room

The Civil Hospital in the city is set to open a new waiting room for patients visiting its pharmacy, with construction expected to be completed by next month. The initiative aims to address the long-standing issue of patients waiting in discomfort without proper seating or shade. (HT File)

The facility will be able to accommodate around 500 visitors, with seating for 300.

This initiative aims to address the long-standing issue of patients waiting in discomfort without proper seating or shade.

The waiting room is being constructed on the site of the former cycle stand, located near the hospital’s main entry gate. The project is funded with an investment of ₹25 lakh under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

The renovation proposal was put forward by Sanjeev Arora, MP (Rajya Sabha), following observations during his visits to the hospital.

“During my visits, I often noticed people standing in long queues without any shelter, facing extreme discomfort. To address this, I proposed creating a designated waiting room with seating, electrical work, signage, and other amenities to ensure the comfort of patients and visitors,” said MP Arora.

In addition to the waiting room, the pharmacy’s dispensing window will be relocated to face the new space, improving convenience for patients, he said.

The pharmacy, which serves as the primary dispensary for the hospital, often faces congestion.

Dr Harpreet Singh, senior medical officer, emphasised that the new waiting room will significantly alleviate congestion.

While the construction is underway, the facility is also addressing parking concerns, as visitors often park their two-wheelers in the grassy areas in front of the pharmacy.

Dr Singh revealed that a tender for a new cycle stand has been issued, and plans are being made to create a new parking area behind the chest and TB centre.