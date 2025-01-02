Ludhiana: Civil hospital to get better roads, parking, waiting hall

The work to recarpet the roads in the civil hospital complex has started. The recarpeting of roads and the parking area on the hospital premises is part of the renovation work going on at the hospital under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora is spear heading the renovation. A road construction work in progress on the premises of the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“Besides recarpeting the roads on the premises, the existing parking spaces will be paved and a new parking area will also be added. I have given around ₹1.25 crore for this,” said MP Arora.

He also revealed that the existing cycle stand, which is just by the entrance point, would be relocated and a waiting hall for patients and attendants would be made there instead.

“There is a lot of patient rush at times and there isn’t enough place where they can wait comfortably. We are planning this hall to very comfortably accommodate over 300 people,” he said.

The MP also said that the renovation would be completed by February end. “The sewage work is complete. Waterproofing and painting are also done. Two operation theatres will come with new equipment. We have planned for this hospital to give competition to private hospitals,” he said.

While the MP has been spearheading the renovation of the hospital, he also notes the importance of maintenance. “I have also asked the civil surgeon and senior medical officer to push for more and more treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that the hospital gets money in hand which can enable it to at least ensure proper maintenance of the facilities,” he said.

In November, the health minister, during a visit to the hospital, had said that a renovated hospital with facilities like those in the private sector would be inaugurated afresh.