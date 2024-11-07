Ludhiana civil hospital to get new exit gate to ease traffic congestion

The Ludhiana civil hospital is set to get a new exit gate to alleviate traffic congestion at its main entrance. Located in the densely populated Field Ganj area, the Ludhiana hospital currently has only one gate, causing incoming and outgoing traffic to create a jam-like situation.

The new gate, near the mortuary, will open towards Amarpura.

The new gate is part of the hospital’s ongoing renovation project, funded by Member of Parliament Rajeev Arora under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh said, “We are planning a concreate road right from the main gate to the mortuary and the new exit under the project.”

The road on the premises is dilapidated with potholes all over, making it a difficult ride for the staff, patients, attendants, and ambulances.

The new gate, officials claim, is expected to come up at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh.

Besides the gate and road, the path leading to the outpatient department (OPD) and the blood bank will also get a makeover with interlocking tiles.

The hospital premises as a whole is undergoing renovation with boundary walls, flooring, and painting works in the pipeline.