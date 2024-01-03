close_game
Ludhiana civil surgeon fines doctor 50L over 5-yr absence from work

Ludhiana civil surgeon fines doctor 50L over 5-yr absence from work

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 04, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The terms required the doctor to either fulfil ten years of service in the health department or pay ₹50 lakh for leaving the job before the specified period

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh reprimanded a government doctor for violating bond clauses and remaining absent from duty since March 2018, directing them to pay a compensation of 50 lakh for breaching the agreed-upon terms.

Ludhiana civil surgeon fined doctor ₹50L over five-year absence from work.
Ludhiana civil surgeon fined doctor 50L over five-year absence from work. (HT FIle)

The doctor in question, who completed MS (Ortho) from CHC Mamdot under the government quota in 2014, signed a bond with the health department in 2017.

The terms required the doctor to either fulfil ten years of service in the health department or pay 50 lakh for leaving the job before the specified period. Despite the agreement, the doctor has been absent from duty since March 12, 2018.

Civil Surgeon Ludhiana expressed his concern over the doctor’s blatant disregard for the bond conditions. He underscored the seriousness of the breach, emphasising the need for accountability in the medical profession.

Efforts to bring the absent doctor back into service were met with resistance, as the concerned individual chose to remain absent instead of rejoining, contrary to instructions from the civil surgeon.

It has been revealed that the doctor, while absent, has deposited a partial amount of 30 lakhs in the account of the senior medical officer at CHC Dehlon. However, an outstanding sum of 20 lakh still remains unpaid.

