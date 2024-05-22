Ludhiana: Class 10 girl stabbed by spurned stalker, critical

A stalker was booked on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill a Class 10 girl using a sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight for turning down his proposal. The onlookers intervened and rescued the girl. The girl suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. During the incident, the stalker suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital as well. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the incident, the stalker suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital as well.

The girl was rushed to the civil hospital and because of her critical condition, doctors referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The accused, identified as Ramandeep alias Munna, 21, of Ashok Vihar in Bhamian, has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Ludhiana.

According to police, the accused had been stalking Shivani, 19, of Cheema Colony, for the past few months and was “forcing her to accept his proposal of friendship”.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area A) Jasbinder Singh said that on Tuesday, the girl was returning home from school on foot when the accused turned up on a bike. The accused intercepted her way and forced her to accept his proposal. When the victim turned down his proposal, the accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and assaulted her.

“The girl fell on the road but the accused continued to hit her on her head and face. Hearing her cries, the onlookers came to her rescue. They nabbed the accused and informed the police. In the attempt, the accused also suffered some injuries. He inflicted multiple injuries to the girl,” said the ACP.

“The accused is a labourer. One of his friends was a classmate of the girl. He had met the Class 10 student a couple of times through his friend and later started stalking her,” he added.

The ACP added that the accused had executed the crime following a conspiracy as he was already carrying a sharp-edged weapon that is generally used by butchers to chop meat.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station. The police will arrest him after he is discharged from the hospital. The girl’s family had migrated from Bihar and her father is a labourer, police said.