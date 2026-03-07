Ludhiana: Class 11 girl from Bihar killed after tanker hits scooter, father injured

A Class XI student was killed after a speeding tanker rammed into the scooter she was riding with her father near Mata Rani Chowk on Friday morning while they were on their way to the Ludhiana railway station to board a train to Bihar. The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled following the accident. File photo of road mishap victim Rashmi had come to Ludhiana to celebrate Holi with her father. (HT Photo)

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rashmi, 17, a resident of Masihha village in Nalanda district of Bihar. She had come to Ludhiana during the Holi holidays to visit her father, Mithlesh, who has been working in the city for the past 15 years and lives here in rented accommodation.

Rashmi was heading to the railway station with her father on a scooter to catch a train scheduled around 8.30 am. She was returning to Bihar to appear for her Class XI examinations, the police said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am when the duo reached near Mata Rani Chowk. A speeding tanker coming from behind reportedly hit their scooter, leaving the girl critically injured. The impact was so severe that Rashmi sustained fatal abdominal injuries. An e-rickshaw driver present at the spot immediately took the injured to a hospital. However, Rashmi succumbed to her injuries on the way. ASI Balraj of Division number 1 police station said the police have taken the tanker into custody and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the driver and identify the vehicle’s owner. “The body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination,” he said.