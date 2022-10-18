Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Classical dance steals the spotlight on Day 4 of PU youth fest

Ludhiana | Classical dance steals the spotlight on Day 4 of PU youth fest

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Students participated in over 12 competitions, including kavishri, vaar singing, kali singing, classical dance, on-the-spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modelling, rangoli, cartooning, still life drawing, installation and poster making, at PU youth fest in Ludhiana

A participant performing during the PU Youth and Heritage festival organised at Ramgarhia College in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
A participant performing during the PU Youth and Heritage festival organised at Ramgarhia College in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Classical dance, photography, collage making were among the range of gripping competitions held on the fourth day of the Panjab University zonal youth and heritage festival being held at Ramgarhia Girls College here on Tuesday.

Students participated in over 12 competitions, including kavishri, vaar singing, kali singing, classical dance, on-the-spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modelling, rangoli, cartooning, still life drawing, installation and poster making.

Former commissioner of police, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Toor was the chief guest for the morning session, while MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi was the chief guest for the evening session. Harpal Singh Mangat, retired chief manager, Bank of India, was the guest of honour

Over 300 students from different colleges, including AS College for Women Khanna, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Government College for Girls and SDP College for Women participated in the fest.

As many as ten colleges under Zone-B are participating in the five-day fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The fest will conclude on October 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out