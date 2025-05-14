Ludhiana: CM’s visit cancelled, opening of Chand Cinema bridge postponed

The inauguration of the Chand Cinema bridge was postponed as chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Ludhiana visit was cancelled on Tuesday. Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, who had announced the inauguration date on his social media platforms, expressed hope that the bridge would be opened to the public by Wednesday afternoon. He emphasised the bridge’s readiness and the relief it would bring to daily commuters after being opened for vehicular traffic. Preparations were in place for the CM’s event but he couldn’t make it on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Preparations for the inauguration were made with seating arrangements, air conditioning units and a stage set up at the site. The event was called off following the chief minister’s decision to visit Majitha where consumption of spurious liquor resulted in a few deaths. Additionally, CM Mann was scheduled to meet patients at DMC Hospital who were injured in a recent drone attack by Pakistan and to inaugurate a new structure at Ambedkar Bhawan on the Jalandhar bypass.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties criticised the delay, alleging that the government was prioritising ceremonial events over public convenience. BJP district president Rajesh Dhiman stated, “If the bridge is ready, it should be opened for public use without waiting for formal inaugurations.”

The Chand Cinema bridge, originally constructed during the British era, was declared unsafe in 2011 and closed to traffic in 2018. Reconstruction efforts began in December 2023 under the Ludhiana Smart City Mission, with an estimated cost of ₹8.25 crore and a nine-month completion timeline. The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area.