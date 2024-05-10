Ludhiana comes to a halt as Ravneet Singh Bittu files papers, gets notice for poll code violation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana and Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu filed his nomination papers on Friday following a show of strength as hundreds of BJP supporters joined him. Bittu along with other party leaders addressed the gathering near Bharat Nagar Chowk. He reached the DC office in the Ambassador car of his grandfather and former chief minister Beant Singh. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Union minister of state Kailash Chaudhary, Vijay Sampla, Rajneesh Dhiman, district president, accompanied him. Member of Parliament and BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu with others BJP leaders during the road show before going to file his nomination papers in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Due to the roadshow, there was a heavy traffic jam witnessed on the stretch. The police restricted the entry of vehicles from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Bhai Bala Chowk and vice versa due to the roadshow. Commuters were harried a lot due to the blockage.

Bittu’s wife Anupama Bittu, son Simar Bittu, mother Jasbir Kaur, and close relatives were also present during the roadshow. Bittu started the roadshow near Jagraon Bridge after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Shri Dukh Niwaran Sahib. He along with his wife and son performed ‘havan’ at Shri Durga Mata Mandir before starting the journey.

The nomination was delayed after Bittu and his team members forgot some documents. Later, they arranged the papers and filed the nomination. Bittu faced flak of other Independent candidates, who were forced to wait outside for at least one hour. The Independent candidates staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney for the delay.

In his address, Bittu said and said that now with the BJP government he will make the industrial town a “shreshta city” (one of the best cities) of the country. The people of Ludhiana are getting an opportunity for the first time to vote for the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Modi has made the country proud and now world powers recognise the importance of India. People shall vote for the future of their city, state and the country. He would work sincerely to uplift the life of citizens in his constituency and sought the blessings of people and the almighty.

Taking the opposition parties head on, Bittu claimed that other parties were raising irrelevant issues in the elections. Taking a jibe at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, Bittu said, “One is an outsider who just comes for summer vacation, and in May-June, we have summer vacations in schools. He is also here for the same. One is totally a non-performer as the government in power has utterly failed in the deliverance. The third one is already rejected by Punjabis as they failed to deliver justice to the sacrilege incidents in Punjab.”

Meanwhile, Rupinder Singh Gill, returning officer (Ludhiana west), issued notices to the BJP on Friday for violations of model code of conduct observed during Bittu’s rally before filing nomination papers. A separate warning letter has also been issued to not repeat the violations.

Gill said that violations during Bittu’s nomination filing include unauthorised use of publicity hoardings/posters, and using vehicles more than permissible limit. He said that a candidate can only bring 10 vehicles along but there were hundreds of vehicles at Bittu’s rally which led to chaos and traffic snarls. Gill added that they have directed the expenditure team to calculate expenses done during the rally.