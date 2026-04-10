Ludhiana company booked in Punjab Roadways tender fraud

An FIR has been registered against a Ludhiana-based firm in connection with alleged manipulation of a Punjab Roadways bus tender floated from its headquarters in Chandigarh. The case relates to suspected irregularities in the bidding process through which the firm secured a government contract. Police have booked Tanveer Singh of Fastrack Digital Solution Pvt Ltd in connection with the case. The tender pertains to hiring buses on a kilometre-basis payment model under which private operators are paid according to the distance covered on designated routes. (HT Photo)

The tender pertains to hiring buses on a kilometre-basis payment model under which private operators are paid according to the distance covered on designated routes.

According to the complaint, the firm was declared a successful bidder despite allegedly not attending a mandatory pre-tender meeting and failing to meet essential eligibility conditions, raising questions over the integrity of the process.

The alleged irregularities came to light during scrutiny of tender documents at the Punjab Roadways head office in Chandigarh, following which the matter was referred to the police and an FIR was registered on Wednesday.

Investigators are examining tender files, bid documents, attendance records of the pre-tender meeting and internal approvals to ascertain how the firm was cleared despite the alleged lapses.

ASI Umesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said the probe is focused on verification of documents and procedural compliance. “The FIR has been registered on a complaint received from the Chandigarh head office. Tender-related records are being examined in detail and the investigation is underway,” he said.

Officials indicated that the case could also prompt an internal review of safeguards in kilometre-basis bus contracts, given the public funds involved.