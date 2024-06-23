Ludhiana: Complaint filed against GRP cop in bribe case

A Government Railway Police (GRP) cop was allegedly caught allowing passengers to travel without ticket in lieu of money on Sunday. An employee checks tickets at the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

A group of 12 people who had come from Amritsar on the Amritsar-Chandigarh SF Express were asked to show their tickets when they alighted the train at the Ludhiana station. They claimed that they had already paid the fare to a GRP employee.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

While they were fined ₹3,870 for travelling without a ticket, the group also registered a complaint against the GRP staff with railway authorities.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), Paramdeep Singh, while confirming the matter said the complaint was forwarded to inspector general (IG) GRP, Baltoj Singh Rathore’s office.

Despite many attempts, IG Rathore could not be reached for comment.

However, a GRP senior official claimed that the personnel in question was from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Railway officials dismissed the claim and said that the complaint specifically named a GRP personnel.

A senior ticket-checking official, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that passengers often travelled by bribing GRP personnel on board, but it was only the first time someone who did this was caught and a formal complaint was filed.

“This is very common. People who don’t have tickets approach these personnel and slip in some money to let them travel. Even when they are caught, the matter isn’t taken forward,” said the official.