Ludhiana: Concerns raised over ‘chemicals’ being dumped into Buddha Nullah

In a crucial review meeting held on Wednesday at the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, officials flagged the chemicals being dumped into the Buddha Nullah. Officials during a meeting to review the progress of Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project at MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The meeting was to discuss the ongoing project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. Officials said that a colour, which denotes the presence of chemicals, was detected in the inlet at the Bhattian sewage treatment plant (STP) during continuous monitoring over the past 15 days.

This was raised as a major concern during the during the meeting.

The review meeting, organised under the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, was chaired by MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh. Officials from various departments, including the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), drainage, soil conservation, and Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), were present at the meeting. Superintending engineer of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) Parul Goyal was among the attendees as well. The chairperson instructed the PPCB to identify the sources of contamination, and raised suspicions about the presence of industrial waste. He said that various measures, such as pre-treatment processes and thorough assessments, should be implemented to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

The PPCB reported that while they have common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for dyeing industries under regular monitoring, there are 57 scattered industries discharging waste into the sewer. Of these, 26 industries in Industrial Area A require a CETP, with land for this plant to be provided by the improvement trust, according to a communication from MC authorities.

For 12 large industries, the PPCB and the state government have mandated zero liquid discharge, with confirmation expected by June 30, 2024.

Other industries use effluent treatment plants (ETPs), showing positive results. Although colour is not currently a regulated parameter, efforts are underway to encourage all industries to discharge waste into CETPs, officials pointed out during the meeting.

Officials noted that the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project was nearly complete, with only the construction of an intermediate pumping station (IPS) at gaushala pending due to a court case. They added that the two ETPs on Hambran Road and Tajpur Road have been commissioned.