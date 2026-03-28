Ludhiana: Conductor injured as pilgrimage scheme bus vandalised; one held

A bus arranged under the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra scheme was attacked and vandalised late on Thursday night in Kothe Pauna village of Jagraon, leaving the conductor injured in a knife assault just hours before its scheduled departure for Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. The incident was reported late on Thursday night in Kothe Pauna village of Jagraon. (HT File)

According to police, the bus had been parked in the village as part of preparations for the pilgrimage trip scheduled for the next day. The driver, the in-charge and conductor had reached the vehicle earlier in the evening to ready it for departure.

The incident took place when conductor Balkar Singh, a resident of Pandher village, was reportedly alone inside the bus.

According to them, three men arrived at the spot, confronted him and allegedly launched a knife attack. He sustained injuries while trying to fend off the assailants and narrowly escaped further blows, police said.

The attackers also vandalised the vehicle, tearing down flex banners carrying the chief minister’s photographs and slogans linked to the scheme before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, Jagraon police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Inspector Surjit Singh, SHO of Jagraon police station, said one accused, Gurvinder Singh, has been arrested, while efforts are on to trace the other two accused, identified as Chamkaur Singh and Jangi, who are absconding. Police have booked the accused under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 324(4) (mischief causing damage) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Investigations are underway to establish the motive behind the attack, police said.