Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Ludhiana: Congress, AAP workers join BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 29, 2024 05:08 AM IST

BJP candidate MP Ravneet Bittu highlighted the support for the BJP across the country, attributing it to the public welfare policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The election campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate MP Ravneet Bittu received a boost on Tuesday as leaders from various parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, made the saffron switch.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu welcomes workers into party fold. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate from Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu welcomes workers into party fold. (HT Photo)

Bittu highlighted the support for the BJP across the country, attributing it to the public welfare policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the “effective decisions” taken by Modi over the past decade had elevated India’s standing on the global stage.

Reflecting on the BJP’s previous alliances, Bittu said that while the party used to contest elections alongside the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), it is now contesting alone in Punjab. He urged voters to support the BJP to realise Modi’s vision for development.

Several local leaders from the AAP and the Congress, including Ashu Kapoor, Raj Kumar, Himanshu Kapoor, Bhim Sharma, Jitinder Sharma, Amarjit Singh, Jodha Sharma, Lali, Kaushal Khaitan, Ajay, Shruti Jain, and Ishu Jain. Also present were Naveen Jain, Basant Jain, Vipan Jain, Rajesh Malhotra, Ashok Jain, Sham Kundra, Rajesh Gupta and Amardeep Singh, joined the BJP.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Congress, AAP workers join BJP
Story Saved
