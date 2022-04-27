Ludhiana | Congress leader protests over LIT’s ‘bias’ in acting against ex-chairperson
:Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) authorities for failing to act against the alleged encroachment by former LIT chairperson, Raman Balasubramaniam, at the park adjoining his house in BRS Nagar, Congress leader and RTI activist Gagandeep Singh Threeke staged a protest outside the LIT’s office in Feroze Gandhi market on Tuesday.
Threeke said the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the local bodies department had also directed the officials to act on the complaint, but to no avail. He accused the LIT officials of supporting the former LIT chairperson.
Threeke alleged that Balasubramaniam has established a direct entry to the park from the backside of his house, which is illegal. Further, he alleged that cars are parked inside the park and its the main gate remains locked most of the time.
Balasubramaniam has been repeatedly refuting the allegations in the past stating that the park is open to the public and no encroachment has been done at the site.
The LIT officials also refuted the allegations. LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljeet Kaur said the LIT has also installed a board at the park, which states that the park is open for the public, and the officials have made sure that the gate remains open for the public.
Speaking on the allegation of establishment of direct entry to the parkvfrom the rear side of the house, Kaur said action against the same has to be taken by MC as the scheme has been transferred to the civic body.
Gurugram reports over 400 cases in single day after February
The district on Tuesday reported 409 new cases of Covid-19, the health bulletin said, taking the tally of active cases to 1,380. Gurugram had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 10 with 413 cases recorded on the day. Gurugram on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 10.47% with 3,906 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. One person who was hospitalised also recovered in the district on Tuesday.
Probe against school over Bible classes rule in Bengaluru
The Karnataka government has begun a probe into the allegation that the bible has been made mandatory in Bengaluru's Clarence High School, deputy commissioner J Manjunath said on Tuesday. The 'Declaration by Parents,' read, “You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.”
Karnataka health minister warns of fourth Covid wave by June
The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hit the state by the end of June and is expected to continue till even October, raising fears of a resurgence of the virus and the restrictions that accompanies a spike in cases.
For foolproof security, SGPC resolves to install scanners at Golden Temple entrances
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday resolved to install scanners at the entrances of Golden Temple, in view of some untoward incidents that took place on the premises in the recent past. An unknown person had made a sacrilege bid at the sanctum sanctorum in December last year. New serais for pilgrims sGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting said due to the huge influx of Sangat (pilgrims) at the shrine, there is a need for new serais (inns).
Top cop releases video to counter Rana claims
Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a 12-second video clip from the CCTV camera at Khar police station that shows policemen serving tea to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, in response to the Lok Sabha member's allegations of “ill-treatment” in police custody. The Rana couple's lawyer Rizwan Merchant claimed the police refused to serve water to Navneet Kaur and also refused to let her use the washroom during this period.
