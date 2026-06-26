Ludhiana: Congress leader questions AAP MLA on youth employment

Punjab Congress secretary Dhruv Agarwal, on Thursday, question Ludhiana north MLA Madan Lal Bagga to issue a white paper on how many youngsters from his constituency outside his family had received government jobs since he became a legislator. According to the Congress leader, AAP government claims that it has provided government jobs to 65,000 youngsters. (HT File)

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government is claiming that it has provided government jobs to 65,000 youngsters, ‘but the ground reality tells a different story.’

Agarwal alleged that it appears that employment in the constituency is only confined to the MLA’s family, while ordinary youngsters are still awaiting employment opportunities. He said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann repeatedly claims to provide employment, but the government should also disclose who has actually benefited from these jobs.

The Congress leader alleged that MLA Madan Lal Bagga himself is drawing a government salary as an MLA, while his son, Aman Bagga, is receiving a salary and other amenities from the government treasury as a councillor. His second son, Gaurav Bagga, works as a legal advisor in the municipal corporation and receives a monthly salary from the government, and his daughter-in-law also works as a doctor, receiving a salary from the Punjab government.

Aggarwal further alleged that if the Aam Aadmi Party truly believes in transparency and accountability, then MLA Madan Lal Bagga should publicly disclose the data by putting up hoardings in his constituency on how many unemployed youngsters received government jobs during his tenure or interest-free loans to make them self-reliant, and how many of those who received jobs under this process are from outside the MLA’s family.

He said that the Congress party will continue to raise the issue of public interest and youth employment.

MLA Bagga didn’t respond to multiple calls when approached for a comment on the issue.